Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NNN REIT by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NNN REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NNN REIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in NNN REIT by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. NNN REIT, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

