Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $12.89 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,933 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

