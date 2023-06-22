Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.40% of John Bean Technologies worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JBT opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $123.12.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Articles

