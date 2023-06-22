Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $14.22 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,723 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of Unity Software worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $58.63.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on U shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other Unity Software news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,492,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,676,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,492,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,420.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,171 shares of company stock worth $9,444,349. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

