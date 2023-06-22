Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Realty Income by 7.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 179,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

