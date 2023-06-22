Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476,020 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 146,411 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.13% of 3D Systems worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,629 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,765 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

