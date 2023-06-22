Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 38,837 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coinbase Global worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 44.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 130,178 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $1,868,827.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at $72,882,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $1,868,827.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,436 shares of company stock worth $11,563,899 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.