Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $23,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Illumina by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $199.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

