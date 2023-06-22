Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

VICI Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.