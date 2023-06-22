Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $33.43 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.