Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 276 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,698,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after buying an additional 583,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $140.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.15. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.84.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.