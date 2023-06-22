Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 398,597 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.16% of Samsara worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Samsara by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,607,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,151,289 shares of company stock worth $49,536,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 66.14% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

