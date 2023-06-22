Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Down 38.9%

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) traded down 38.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,250,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 202,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 38.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

