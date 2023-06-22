Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 508 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 839,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.46 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

