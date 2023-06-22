Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,149,000 after buying an additional 1,422,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.