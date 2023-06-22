Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

VLO stock opened at $111.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.30. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.