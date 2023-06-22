Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $132.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average is $142.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

