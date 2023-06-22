Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,229 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 2.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,679.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,334 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $707,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $707,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,668 shares of company stock worth $9,493,157 in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.7 %

DKS opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.32 and a 200-day moving average of $132.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.67 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

