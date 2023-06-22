Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MET opened at $54.55 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.