F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.20

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.56). F&C Commercial Property Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.55), with a volume of 802,696 shares changing hands.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.20.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Company Profile
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.
