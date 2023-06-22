FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-18.50 EPS.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $224.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

