FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Loop Capital

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $225.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.52. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

