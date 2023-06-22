FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Loop Capital

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $225.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.52. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

