FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-18.50 EPS.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $225.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.52. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Melius assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

