Fermata Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,889 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

