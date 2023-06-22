Fermata Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,937,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,759,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $224.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

