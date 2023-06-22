Fermata Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

