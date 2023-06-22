Fermata Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,209 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period.

BATS:UDEC opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

