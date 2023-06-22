Fermata Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,670,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,666,000 after acquiring an additional 283,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

