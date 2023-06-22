Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 101,332 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,332 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.49 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

