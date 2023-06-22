Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,190 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,593,000 after buying an additional 249,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after buying an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DGRO opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

