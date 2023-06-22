Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.64. 54,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,355. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $132.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

