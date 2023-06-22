Financial Comparison: BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) & Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioCorRx and Greenbrook TMS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCorRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenbrook TMS 0 1 4 0 2.80

Greenbrook TMS has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 618.09%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than BioCorRx.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCorRx $210,000.00 71.24 -$4.38 million N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS $69.10 million 0.18 -$61.73 million ($2.52) -0.28

This table compares BioCorRx and Greenbrook TMS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BioCorRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrook TMS.

Profitability

This table compares BioCorRx and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCorRx -1,905.26% N/A -716.86% Greenbrook TMS -83.11% -547.22% -59.72%

Risk & Volatility

BioCorRx has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenbrook TMS has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenbrook TMS beats BioCorRx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCorRx

(Get Rating)

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition. The company is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX104, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid addiction and alcoholism. It distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is based in Anaheim, California.

About Greenbrook TMS

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 wholly owned and 55 TMS centers in the commonwealth of Virginia and the States of Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Connecticut, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Alaska, Oregon, California, Iowa, and Massachusetts. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

