Financial Contrast: Halberd (HALB) versus The Competition

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) is one of 371 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Halberd to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Halberd and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -491.03% -63.69% -23.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.94 Halberd Competitors $111.54 million -$17.67 million 42.58

This table compares Halberd and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Halberd’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Halberd and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 570 1527 4486 65 2.61

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 107.74%. Given Halberd’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

