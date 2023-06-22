Financial Review: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) versus Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 98.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.02 billion 8.76 $637.44 million $5.70 26.62 Sino Land $1.99 billion 5.09 $734.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Sino Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sino Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Volatility and Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 31.92% 11.01% 6.06% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Sino Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 3 5 7 0 2.27 Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus target price of $168.57, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Sino Land.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Sino Land on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of September 30, 2022, MAA had ownership interest in 101,769 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2022, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.4 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

