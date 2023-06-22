First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.
First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance
INBK opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $185,160. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 382.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on First Internet Bancorp from StockNews.com
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Two Restaurant Stocks Yielding More than the 10-Year Treasury
- Why These 2 Pizza Stocks May Be About to Rise
- Five stocks we like better than First Internet Bancorp
Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.