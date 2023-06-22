First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

INBK opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $83,711. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $185,160. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 382.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Stories

