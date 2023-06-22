First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 138.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 121,878 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.