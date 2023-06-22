First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 207,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 174,130 shares.The stock last traded at $21.82 and had previously closed at $21.98.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $663.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 577,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 191,539 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 82.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 288,449 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,183,000.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

