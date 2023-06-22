First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Holdings Increased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares during the period.

HYLS stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $39.50. 20,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,522. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

