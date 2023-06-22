First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of FSD stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $12.69.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
