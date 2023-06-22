First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

