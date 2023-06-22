First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
