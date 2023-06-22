First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.46. 11,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 31,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 63.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 111.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.
