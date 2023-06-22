First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,522 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.24 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

