Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FLEW opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. Fleetwood Bank has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00.
About Fleetwood Bank
