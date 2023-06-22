Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FLEW opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. Fleetwood Bank has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

About Fleetwood Bank

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

