FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading 0.2% Higher

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 51,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 36,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

Get FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 44.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,123,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 967,155 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,914,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,079,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after buying an additional 115,433 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.