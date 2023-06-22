Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLNC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

