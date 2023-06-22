FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 772,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after acquiring an additional 653,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,518,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of RC opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.38. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

