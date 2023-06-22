FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,328 shares during the period. Tritium DCFC accounts for about 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.54% of Tritium DCFC worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tritium DCFC by 19.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tritium DCFC by 57.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCFC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

DCFC opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Tritium DCFC Limited has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $9.23.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

