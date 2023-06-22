FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 22.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.25. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 31.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.