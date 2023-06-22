FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.91.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $259.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

