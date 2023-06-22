FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,162 shares during the quarter. Byrna Technologies comprises 6.7% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 3.53% of Byrna Technologies worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 90.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

BYRN opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

